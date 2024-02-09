Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives $11.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

HRZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.29 million, a PE ratio of -654.17 and a beta of 1.25. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

