Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives $11.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.38.
HRZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.
Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.29 million, a PE ratio of -654.17 and a beta of 1.25. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.
