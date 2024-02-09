Analysts Set Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Price Target at $18.14

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPHM shares. William Blair downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of RPHM stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.23. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 352.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

