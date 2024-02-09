Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Target Price at C$114.62

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$114.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. National Bankshares set a C$109.00 price objective on Stantec and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$111.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stantec from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stantec Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$109.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$69.90 and a 1-year high of C$111.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$105.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.34.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.16. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.3127188 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

