Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $438.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $436.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a sell rating and set a $379.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $412.62.

Shares of VRTX opened at $423.06 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,805,000 after acquiring an additional 650,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

