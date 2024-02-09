Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

SDHC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.70.

Shares of SDHC opened at $27.90 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

