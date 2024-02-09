Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

TWST has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWST

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $36.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $39.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 81.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.