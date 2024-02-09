Brokerages Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price at $33.38

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

MRCY stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $55.08.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 63,648 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $2,178,034.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,217,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,535,047.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,749,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,793,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,615,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,296,000 after acquiring an additional 429,532 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $174,518,000. Finally, Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,394,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.