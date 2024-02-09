Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $71.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHAK opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,980.50 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $80.58.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

