Brokerages Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Price Target at $15.39

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.39.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Trading Down 5.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

NYSE:GTES opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTES. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 105.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,784,000 after buying an additional 3,617,020 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,300,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,069,000 after buying an additional 2,697,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,810,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,343,000 after buying an additional 1,520,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 216.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after buying an additional 1,518,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 1,430,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.