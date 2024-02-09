Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.31.

Shares of HBM opened at C$6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$7.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.86, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of C$644.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$669.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0998553 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$44,178.00. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

