3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $116.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.51%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

