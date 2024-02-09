Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $839.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $855.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $811.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $778.08. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $859.72.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $13,041,707. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Equinix by 75.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 11.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

