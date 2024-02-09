Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.30.
Several analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
View Our Latest Report on Teleflex
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Teleflex
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Teleflex by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Teleflex Stock Up 0.2 %
TFX opened at $251.32 on Friday. Teleflex has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.34.
Teleflex Company Profile
Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Teleflex
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.