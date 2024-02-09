Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Teleflex by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $251.32 on Friday. Teleflex has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.34.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

