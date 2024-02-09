Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 247.60 ($3.10).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BARC shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.01) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Barclays alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Barclays

Barclays Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

LON:BARC opened at GBX 142.80 ($1.79) on Friday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.49). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.48. The stock has a market cap of £21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 421.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.79), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($132,735.26). In other Barclays news, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($348,501.94). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.79), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($132,735.26). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.