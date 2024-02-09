Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives $244.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS opened at $229.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.02. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

