Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives $244.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.41.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
ESS opened at $229.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.02. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.
Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.43%.
About Essex Property Trust
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.
