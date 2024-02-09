SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) Receives $229.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.50.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVB Financial Group
Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of SIVPQ opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a PE ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
SVB Financial Group Company Profile
SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SVB Financial Group
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.