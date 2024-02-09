SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) Receives $229.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVB Financial Group

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,469,000 after buying an additional 337,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,563,000 after buying an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,876,000 after buying an additional 212,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $141,120,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIVPQ opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a PE ratio of 0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.