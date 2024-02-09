Contrasting International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) & Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Comstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances 0.40% 5.22% 2.64% Comstock -2,266.90% -12.67% -7.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and Comstock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances 1 9 7 0 2.35 Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus target price of $80.71, indicating a potential upside of 0.24%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than Comstock.

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Comstock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances $12.44 billion 1.65 -$1.87 billion $0.18 447.28 Comstock $180,000.00 307.16 -$45.95 million ($0.26) -1.80

Comstock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Flavors & Fragrances. Comstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Flavors & Fragrances, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Comstock shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Comstock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats Comstock on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment offers natural and plant-based specialty food ingredients, such as flavor compounds; savory products that includes soups, sauces, meat, fish, poultry, snacks, etc.; beverages, such as juice drinks, carbonated or flavored beverages, spirits, etc.; sweets that includes bakery products, candy, cereal, chewing gum, etc.; and dairy products, such as yogurt, ice cream, cheese, etc. It also provides natural food protection ingredients consist of natural antioxidants and anti-microbials. Its Scent segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. The Health & Biosciences segment develops and produces enzymes, food cultures, probiotics, and specialty ingredients for food and non-food applications. Its Pharma Solutions segment produces and sells cellulosics and seaweed-based pharma excipients. The company sells its products primarily to manufacturers of perfumes and cosmetics, hair and other personal care products, soaps and detergents, cleaning products, dairy, meat and other processed foods, beverages, snacks and savory foods, sweet and baked goods, dietary supplements, infant and elderly nutrition, functional food, and pharmaceutical excipients and oral care products. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements. In addition, it is involved in design, engineering, fabrication, procurement, and construction solutions; and third-party license services, as well as produces lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, copper, aluminum, and other metals. Further, the company engages in metal processing, mine development, environmental and reclamation operations, and mining services; sells metals, and leases mineral properties. Additionally, it invests in non-mining real estate investments. The company has collaboration agreements with Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

