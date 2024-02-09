Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $418.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,069 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after buying an additional 263,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $426.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $412.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.11. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $439.16.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

