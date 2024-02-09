Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $418.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
Read Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $426.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $412.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.11. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $439.16.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.