Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Sells 44,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $2,622,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $68.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

