PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO Sells $6,203,400.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $181.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.61 and its 200-day moving average is $154.37. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $185.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PTC. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

