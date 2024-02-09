Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Major Shareholder Acquires $14,250,000.00 in Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 750,000 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,025,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, January 26th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 282,632 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.24 per share, for a total transaction of $9,112,055.68.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRBP opened at $21.63 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $95.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.