Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $195.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $245.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $189.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $603.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

