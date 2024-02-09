Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at KeyCorp

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SYM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.85.

SYM opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 138.28%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $1,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $4,802,800.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,568.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,306 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 46.1% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Symbotic by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

