VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,403.15% and a negative return on equity of 199.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.
