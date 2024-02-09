VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,403.15% and a negative return on equity of 199.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 211.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,644,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 43,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 20.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 205,921 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 45.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,032,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 322,957 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

