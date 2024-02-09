Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $618.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $475.00 to $618.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $468.89.

Get Saia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

Saia Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $553.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $443.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58. Saia has a twelve month low of $244.69 and a twelve month high of $556.94.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Saia will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock worth $11,844,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.