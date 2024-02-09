Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $515.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $515.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Saia from a neutral rating to a positive rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $468.89.

Get Saia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAIA

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $553.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58. Saia has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $556.94.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $11,844,200. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Saia by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.