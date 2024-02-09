Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Rating Increased to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.24.

WMG stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 150.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $28,990,106.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 73.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

