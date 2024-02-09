Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Oppenheimer

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.43.

Shares of CHD opened at $99.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $103.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

