Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SDHC. Bank of America started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.70.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Up 2.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of SDHC opened at $27.90 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

