Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

SNDR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schneider National from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.79.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.23 on Monday. Schneider National has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124,043 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Schneider National by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,675,000 after acquiring an additional 130,426 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,388,000 after acquiring an additional 227,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schneider National by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after acquiring an additional 297,850 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

