Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $205.16 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.16.
ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle
Albemarle Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $114.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.92.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Albemarle
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.