Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $205.16 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.16.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $114.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.92.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

