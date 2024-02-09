Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of SQM opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

