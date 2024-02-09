Critical Review: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) vs. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Trust has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $800.01 million 2.09 $73.90 million $1.64 22.94 Northern Trust $12.12 billion 1.34 $1.11 billion $5.08 15.45

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Northern Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares. Northern Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Northern Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 9.24% 8.85% 0.69% Northern Trust 9.14% 12.44% 0.89%

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Trust pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Live Oak Bancshares and Northern Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 Northern Trust 2 7 3 0 2.08

Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.31%. Northern Trust has a consensus target price of $83.04, suggesting a potential upside of 5.83%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Northern Trust.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, it provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

