Maxim Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Sintx Technologies stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Sintx Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.77% and a negative net margin of 397.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

