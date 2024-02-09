Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POST. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.67.

NYSE:POST opened at $106.48 on Monday. Post has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $106.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Post will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,434. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $928,996.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $659,914. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 98,990.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Post by 719.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 433,085 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,249,000 after purchasing an additional 385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter valued at $26,200,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

