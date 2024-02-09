Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) PT Raised to $50.00 at DA Davidson

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $41.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

