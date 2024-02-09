Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $224.00 at Mizuho

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $192.00 to $224.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.78.

Cencora Trading Down 2.9 %

COR opened at $230.32 on Monday. Cencora has a 1-year low of $147.48 and a 1-year high of $239.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 323.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $669,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $669,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total value of $687,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,945.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,787 shares of company stock worth $11,758,213. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its position in Cencora by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cencora by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cencora by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

