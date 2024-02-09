Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) PT Raised to $85.00 at DA Davidson

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PCOR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procore Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.33.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $368,139.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,038,347.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $368,139.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,038,347.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,906 shares of company stock worth $19,933,398 in the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,601,000 after buying an additional 734,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,746,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,926,000 after purchasing an additional 114,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,719,000 after purchasing an additional 527,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,026,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,666,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

