Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.00 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -172.68, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04.

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,586.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,588 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,854. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,139,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 720,312 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

