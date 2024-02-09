agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $19.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGL shares. Truist Financial cut agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 413,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 89,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 4,617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after buying an additional 1,643,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 48.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 216,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 303,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 43,699 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 0.47. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

