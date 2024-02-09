Expedia Group’s (EXPE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.04.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $159.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925 in the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $264,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

