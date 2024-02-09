Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $185.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RGA. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA stock opened at $167.42 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $175.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,264,000 after buying an additional 110,877 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,288,000 after buying an additional 177,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,257,000 after buying an additional 62,045 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.