Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $190.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVX. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.95.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.06 on Monday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $173.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.75 and its 200 day moving average is $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $290.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

