Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OTIS. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,203 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,289 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

