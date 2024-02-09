Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WING. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $294.15 on Friday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $298.20. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.89, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.