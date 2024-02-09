Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.32.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WING. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
