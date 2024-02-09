Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Price Performance
Tarena International has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.63.
About Tarena International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tarena International
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.