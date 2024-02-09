Brokerages Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price at $462.20

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $425.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $282.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.37. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $279.64 and a 1 year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Charter Communications by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

