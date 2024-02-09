FMC (NYSE:FMC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FMC. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.24.

FMC Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.92. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $131.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,051,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in FMC by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FMC by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 58.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FMC by 517.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,032,000 after acquiring an additional 678,307 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

