Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $205.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $102.57 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.43 and its 200-day moving average is $150.68.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.