Analyzing Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Credit Saison (OTCMKTS:CSASF)

Credit Saison (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Credit Saison and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Credit Saison alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Saison 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 3 4 0 2.57

Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $7.36, suggesting a potential upside of 124.30%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Credit Saison.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Saison N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial -13.87% -24.25% -3.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Credit Saison and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.3% of Credit Saison shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Credit Saison and Oportun Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Saison N/A N/A N/A C$144.02 0.11 Oportun Financial $952.50 million 0.12 -$77.74 million ($4.21) -0.78

Credit Saison has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credit Saison, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Credit Saison

(Get Free Report)

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services. It also engages in the credit guarantee and finance related businesses; real estate business; real estate leasing activities; and digital marketing and asset management services, as well as develops and manages amusement. Further, it involved in the import and sell of lifestyle goods; cleaning, security, and property maintenance services; debt collection; personal loan; life/non-life insurance agency; online ticket system and payment services; digital lending; and sells information security and office disaster prevention related services, etc. The company was formerly known as Seibu Credit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Credit Saison Co., Ltd. in October 1989. Credit Saison Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.